Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Current Account Deficit Widens Less Than Expected




11.01.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased less-than-expected in November, figures from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Wednesday.


The current account deficit rose to $2.27 billion in November from $1.66 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to increase to $2.75 billion.


The shortfall on goods trade widened slightly to $2.89 billion in November from $2.83 billion a month ago. The services trade deficit also climbed to $1.89 billion from $998 million.


The capital account remained balanced for the third straight month in December. At the same time, the financial account balance turned to a surplus of $1.25 billion from a deficit of $2.73 billion in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:40 , dpa-AFX
Boost Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
09:36 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Rise Before Trump's Press Con [...]
09:32 , dpa-AFX
Spain's Industrial Output Growth Accelerates In [...]
09:06 , dpa-AFX
National Express To Sell C2c Franchise To FS [...]
09:06 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: Allianz Risk Barometer: Angs [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...