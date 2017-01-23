Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In January




23.01.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved at the start of the year, after weakening in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.


The consumer confidence index rose to 66.9 in January from December's 14-month low of 63.4.


Households' financial situation expectations strengthened in December. The corresponding index climbed to 87.9 from 85.4 in the prior month. Similarly, the index measuring general economic situation expectations picked up to 88.6 from 86.0.


The number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 5.4 percent over the month to 68.9 in January. The probability of saving index climbed notably from 16.7 to 22.4.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


