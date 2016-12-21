Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Consumer Confidence At 14-Month Low




21.12.16 08:32
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence decreased more-than-expected in December to the weakest level in fourteen months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


The consumer confidence index fell to 63.4 in December from 68.9 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to drop to 67.0.


Moreover, the latest reading was the lowest since October last year, when it was 62.8.


Households' financial situation expectations worsened in December. The corresponding index declined to 85.4 from 89.0 in November. Similarly, the index measuring general economic situation expectations slid to 86.0 from 95.1.


The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased by 8.3 percent over the month to 65.42 in December. The probability of saving index also weakened markedly at the end of the year.


