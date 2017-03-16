Turkey Central Bank Lifts Interest Rate

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank lifted its interest rates on Thursday after the U.



S. Federal Reserve resorted to another rate hike.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya raised the late liquidity window rate to 11.75 percent from 11 percent.

The Marginal Funding Rate, was kept at 9.25 percent. The bank had previously raised the rate by 75 basis points in January.

The overnight borrowing rate was held steady at 7.25 percent and the one-week repo rate was left unchanged at 8 percent.

The bank said it will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective.

"Tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement. Inflation expectations, pricing behavior and other factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and, if needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered," the bank said.

