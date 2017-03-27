Turkey Capacity Utilization Drops; Business Confidence Improves

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.03.17 14:08
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's capacity utilization rate declined more-than-expected in March, while real sector confidence improved unexpectedly, figures from the central bank showed Monday.


The capacity utilization rate fell to 74.9 percent in March from 75.4 percent in February. It was forecast to decrease slightly to 75.3 percent.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate remained stable at 74.6 percent.


Separate data from the central bank showed that the seasonally-adjusted business confidence index rose to 106.7 in March from 106.5 in the preceding month. In contrast, economists had expected the index to fall to 104.0.


