Tupperware Recalls Southwest Chipotle Seasoning Over Salmonella Risk

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware U.S. Inc. of Orlando, Florida, is voluntarily recalling Southwest Chipotle Seasoning due to potential contamination with the deadly Salmonella bacteria.



The recall has been initiated after the FDA found traces of Salmonella at a third party's facility where buttermilk powder, one ingredient in the seasoning mix, was manufactured.

The recall impacts packages belonging to LOT #16189305. The packages have the Best by date of 07/07/18, and were distributed nationwide to consumers.

There have been no complaints or any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product.

Those in possession of the recalled product are requested to send it to:

Tupperware U.S., Inc. ATTN: Julie Castro 14901 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837

The returning party should include a name, address, phone number and email address. Upon receipt of the product, Tupperware will send, in return, a $15 eGift Certificate, per Seasoning package, to cover the cost of the product and shipping.

