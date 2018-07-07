Erweiterte Funktionen


Tupperware Recalls Southwest Chipotle Seasoning Over Salmonella Risk




12.01.17 10:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware U.S. Inc. of Orlando, Florida, is voluntarily recalling Southwest Chipotle Seasoning due to potential contamination with the deadly Salmonella bacteria.

The recall has been initiated after the FDA found traces of Salmonella at a third party's facility where buttermilk powder, one ingredient in the seasoning mix, was manufactured.


The recall impacts packages belonging to LOT #16189305. The packages have the Best by date of 07/07/18, and were distributed nationwide to consumers.


There have been no complaints or any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product.


Those in possession of the recalled product are requested to send it to:


Tupperware U.S., Inc. ATTN: Julie Castro 14901 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837


The returning party should include a name, address, phone number and email address. Upon receipt of the product, Tupperware will send, in return, a $15 eGift Certificate, per Seasoning package, to cover the cost of the product and shipping.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:31 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:30 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Industrial Output Growth Tops Expec [...]
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP: Schäuble will Milliarden-Übers [...]
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WDH/Schäuble will Milliarden-Überschuss zum [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...