Erweiterte Funktionen



Tupperware Brands Corp. Bottom Line Advances 36% In Q4




01.02.17 13:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp.

(TUP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $79.0 million, or $1.55 per share. This was higher than $58.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $600.9 million. This was up from $592.1 million last year.


Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $79.0 Mln. vs. $58.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.8% -Revenue (Q4): $600.9 Mln vs. $592.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,756 € 54,681 € 1,075 € +1,97% 01.02./15:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8998961044 901014 59,04 € 40,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 55,756 € +1,97%  08:03
München 55,76 € +1,38%  08:01
Berlin 55,57 € +1,22%  08:08
Stuttgart 55,717 € +0,10%  11:32
NYSE 60,36 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...