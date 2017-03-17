Tullow Oil To Raise About GBP 607 Mln Through Rights Issue

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tullow Oil":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.



L) said that it intends to raise about 607 million pounds by way of a Rights Issue, consisting of the issue of 466.93 million New Ordinary Shares in aggregate at an issue price of 130 pence per New Ordinary Share.

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 45.2 per cent. to the Closing Price of 237.3 pence per Ordinary Share on 16 March 2017 and an approximate 35.3 per cent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price of 201.1 pence per New Ordinary Share calculated by reference to the Closing Price on the same day.

The Rights Issue is conditional on, amongst other things,the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting without material amendment; Admission becoming effective by not later than 8.00 a.m. on 6 April 2017 and the Underwriting Agreement becoming unconditional in all respects and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission.

The Rights Issue will be offered on the basis of 25 New Ordinary Shares for every 49 Existing Ordinary Shares held on the Record Date, and so in proportion to any other number of Existing Ordinary Shares then held and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus.

The Directors believe stepped reduction of debt will improve Tullow's financial and operational flexibility, and enable growth within the next three to five years by allowing the Group to invest in further infill drilling opportunities in both its operated and non-operated portfolio; undertake exploration and appraisal around the Jubilee and TEN fields to further develop the high return near field resource base; undertake further exploration and appraisal activity in Kenya to further prove up the resource base.

Separately, Tullow said it will now work with Total and CNOOC to conclude definitive sale documentation in relation to the farm-down. Completion of the farm-down is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Government of Uganda. Once the farm-down has completed, Tullow will cease to be an operator in Uganda but will retain a presence in-country to manage its non-operated position.

Tullow Oil noted that it had agreed to farm-down 21.57% of its 33.33% interests in Exploration Areas 1, 1A, 2 and 3A in Uganda to Total E&P Uganda B.V. for a total consideration of $900 million. CNOOC Uganda Limited has notified Tullow that it has exercised its pre-emption rights under the joint operating agreements between Tullow, Total and CNOOC to acquire 50% of the interests being transferred to Total on the same terms and conditions that were agreed between Tullow and Total.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM