Tullow Oil Names Les Wood Interim CFO As CFO Ian Springett Extends Leave

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc.



(TLW.L) announced Thursday that Ian Springett, Chief Financial Officer, is taking an extended leave of absence from Tullow in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

The company appointed Les Wood, Vice President Finance and Commercial, as the Interim CFO.

Wood joined Tullow in 2014 as the Group's Vice President for Commercial. Before joining Tullow, Wood worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.

