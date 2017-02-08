Tullow Oil FY16 Loss Narrows; Revenues, Volume Down
08.02.17 08:54
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc.
(TLW.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 loss before tax was $908 million, narrower than last year's loss of $1.297 billion.
Basic loss per share was 65.8 cents, compared to loss of 113.6 cents a year ago.
Gross profit declined 8 percent to $546.9 million.
Sales revenue declined 21 percent to $1.27 billion from $1.61 billion in the prior year.
Sales volume was down 11 percent to 59,900 boepd from 67,600 boepd a year ago.
Realised oil price fell 8% and realised gas price declined 19 percent.
Looking ahead, the company expects that in 2017, West Africa working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, would average between 78,000 and 85,000 bopd. Europe working interest gas production is expected to average between 6,000 and 7,000 boepd.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,435 €
|3,435 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001500809
|591219
|4,10 €
|1,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,435 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|3,509 €
|+0,86%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|3,528 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|München
|3,54 €
|0,00%
|08:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,69 $
|-0,54%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|3,462 €
|-0,86%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|3,424 €
|-2,62%
|07.02.17
