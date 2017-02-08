Erweiterte Funktionen

Tullow Oil FY16 Loss Narrows; Revenues, Volume Down




08.02.17 08:54
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc.

(TLW.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 loss before tax was $908 million, narrower than last year's loss of $1.297 billion.


Basic loss per share was 65.8 cents, compared to loss of 113.6 cents a year ago.


Gross profit declined 8 percent to $546.9 million.


Sales revenue declined 21 percent to $1.27 billion from $1.61 billion in the prior year.


Sales volume was down 11 percent to 59,900 boepd from 67,600 boepd a year ago.


Realised oil price fell 8% and realised gas price declined 19 percent.


Looking ahead, the company expects that in 2017, West Africa working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, would average between 78,000 and 85,000 bopd. Europe working interest gas production is expected to average between 6,000 and 7,000 boepd.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



