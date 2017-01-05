Tucker Carlson To Replace Megyn Kelly At Fox News

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox News Thursday announced that Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly at the 9 pm slot.





Carlson's show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," which currently airs at 7 pm will now air at 9 pm from Monday, after Bill O'Reilly's "The O'Reilly Factor."

Kelly, had earlier this week announced her shocking departure to NBC News, where she will host a weekly news program and a daytime show.

"Congratulations to my friend @TuckerCarlson on moving to the 9p slot at Fox! This is a great decision by FNC & I will be cheering him on!" tweeted Kelly.

Carlson, who previously worked for CNN and MSNBC, is a co-founder of the Daily Caller news-commentary website.

Fox News has appointed Martha MacCallum to anchor a new show that will cover President-elect Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. The show will air at 7 pm time slot.



