10.10.19 22:19
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - US-Präsident Donald Trump sieht nach dem türkischen Einmarsch im Nordosten Syriens drei Optionen für eine Reaktion der Vereinigten Staaten - und bringt dabei eine Vermittlerrolle ins Spiel. "We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds", schrieb Trump am Donnerstag auf Twitter. Welche der Optionen er bevorzugt, schrieb der US-Präsident nicht, wenngleich der Vorschlag einer Vermittlung aus seinem Munde neu ist und daher wohl als Angebot gemeint sein dürfte.



Drei Tage zuvor hatte Trump der Türkei an gleicher Stelle noch mit "totaler Zerstörung der Wirtschaft" gedroht. "If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I`ve done before!)", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

