Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump sieht Nato erstarkt: "Schlecht für Russland"




17.07.18 16:05
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - US-Präsident Donald Trump sieht die Nato wieder erstarkt. "I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me", schrieb Trump am Dienstag auf Twitter. "NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia)", ergänzte der US-Präsident und schob auch noch eine Medienschelte nach: "The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!" Selbst der sonst Trump-freundliche US-Sender Fox News hatte kritisch über das Treffen zwischen Trump und Putin berichtet.



Vielfach hieß es, Trump habe sich von Putin blenden lassen.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

Aktuell
Exklusiver Riesendeal - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze
2.332% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Kobalt Hot Stock 2018 - Bohrprogramm abgeschlossen - Bohrresultate in Kürze. 914% Kobalt Hot Stock Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:39 , dpa-AFX
US-Notenbankchef Powell spricht sich für freie [...]
17:38 , Aktiennews
Ecowise: Aktienanalyse vom 17.07.2018
17:38 , Aktiennews
Calumet Specialty Products: Aktienanalyse vom [...]
17:38 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( [...]
17:36 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
DAX legt zu - Kurssprung bei Thyssenkrupp
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...