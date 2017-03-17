Trump's Wiretap Allegation Invites More Trouble

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had to deal with the media and defend President Donald Trump's allegation that his predecessor ordered wiretapping or surveillance of Trump Tower, despite Senate Intelligence leaders' statement that they see no indication that it happened.





In a joint statement Thursday in response to Trump's claims on wiretapping evidence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) said, "Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016."

Spicer had said on Tuesday that he was extremely confident that the House and Senate Intelligence Committees would ultimately vindicate the President's allegation that Trump Tower was wiretapped.

In a news conference Thursday, reporters sought his reaction, and Spicer responded by accusing reporters of ignoring key information and the intelligence committee leaders of speaking before they have all the facts.

Spicer refused to say if the President still stands by his allegation. Instead, He cited passages from a series of articles, and sought to recast Trump's words. Spicer said he believes Trump will be vindicated.

He read a Fox News report which quoted Judge Andrew Napolitano as saying that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the US agencies, but the British Intelligence Spying Agency GCHQ. "He was able to get it and there's no American fingerprints on this."

"Putting the published accounts and common sense together, this leads to a lot," Spicer told reporters.

GCHQ denied the allegations made by the White House, which assured No 10 that it would not be repeated, BBC reported.

