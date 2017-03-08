Trump's Policies Are Fueling Xenophobia: UN Human Rights Chief

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Within few weeks of assuming power, the Donald Trump administration came under attack by the human rights arm of the United Nations.





The US President's leadership came under sharp criticism by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in his annual report on the activities of his Office and recent human rights developments.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein told the 34th session of the Human Rights Council that Trump's policies are fueling xenophobia, and undermining journalists and judges.

While briefing the Council of the human rights situations in several countries that are regularly mentioned, the UN Human Rights Commissioner said he is concerned by the new US Administration's handling of a number of human rights issues.

He called for greater and more consistent leadership to address the recent surge in discrimination, anti-Semitism, and violence against ethnic and religious minorities.

Vilification of entire groups such as Mexicans and Muslims, and false claims that migrants commit more crimes than US citizens, are harmful and fuel xenophobic abuses, according to the UN human rights chief.

He mentioned attempts by the President to intimidate or undermine journalists and judges.

Al Hussein also expressed concern about new immigration policies that ban admission of people from six predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, as well as policies which greatly expand the number of migrants at immediate risk of deportation - without regard for years spent in the US or family roots. "These threaten to vastly increase use of detention, including of children".

He warned that expedited deportations could amount to collective expulsions and refoulement, in breach of international law, if undertaken without due process guarantees, including individual assessment. "I am especially disturbed by the potential impact of these changes on children, who face being detained, or may see their families torn apart," Al Hussein told the apex body of the UN human rights wing in his Global Update.

It comes a day after the United Nations refugee agency expressed concern that the United States Government's new decision on refugee resettlement may compound the anguish of people fleeing deadly violence.

