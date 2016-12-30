Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump's Inaugural Parade To Include Several Veterans Groups




30.12.16 20:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday an initial list of groups who have accepted an invitation to take part in next month's inaugural parade.


A number of veterans groups will participate in the parade, including American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans and Wounded Warriors.


The PIC said the parade will also include more than 8,000 participants representing forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, and first responders.


"People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump's inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries," said PIC CEO Sara Armstrong.


She added, "As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade."


The parade will take place on January 20, 2017 following the swearing in of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.


