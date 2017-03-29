Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump's Childhood Home Sold At Auction For $2.14 Mln




29.03.17 17:07
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's childhood home was sold at auction for the second time in three months.


The traditional Tudor-style house in renowned Jamaica Estates, New York, was sold for $2.14 million.


New York City real estate investor Michael Davis, who had bought it for $1.39 million in December, made a 54 percent profit out of the sale that closed on March 23, said Paramount Realty USA.


But the leading auction house in New York did not disclose the buyer's identity.


Auctioneer Misha Haghani said in a statement that the ancient property in a leafy part of Queens is "so much more than just real estate. It's the childhood home of the 45th President of the United States, and it's a part of history."


Donald Trump lived in the 5 bedroom-house, built by his father Fred C Trump in 1940, until he was four years.


The pale yellow house features a brick & stucco exterior and an old world charm interior featuring arched doorways, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, library, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, basement and more, Paramount Realty said on its auction notice.


