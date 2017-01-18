Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump's Childhood Home Sold At Auction




18.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump's childhood home was sold at auction held for the second time in two months.


In summer, restaurateur Isaac Kestenberg put the the traditional Tudor-style house in renowned Jamaica Estates, New York, for sale for $1.65 million.


As there were no takers for it, he slashed the price to $1.25 million and then hired Paramount Realty to auction it.


Trump's election victory changed the home's estimated market value, and New York City real estate investor Michael Davis bought it for $1.39 million last month, city records show.


He entrusted Paramount Realty USA for resale, and they offered the ancient property in a leafy part of Queens to bidders Tuesday.


Auctioneer Misha Haghani confirmed to US media that the house was auctioned to the highest bidder. There's no doubt it's more valuable than it was when first offered, she said, without revealing the sale price.


Donald Trump lived in the 5 bedroom-house built by his father in 1940, until he was four years.


The Tudor-style house features a brick & stucco exterior and an old world charm interior featuring arched doorways, hardwood floors, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, library, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, basement and more, Paramount Realty said on its auction notice.


