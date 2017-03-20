Trump's Approval Hits A New Low Of 37%: Gallup Poll

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a new low of 37 percent in a Gallup poll.





58 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance so far as president, the results of a Gallup poll conducted on March 18 shows.

Trump's best approval ratings - 45 percent - were recorded in the first poll conducted immediately after he assumed office two months ago. His popularity rating went down on the graph in the following weeks to reach a point of 38 percent in February. And on March 11, his approval rating once again touched the 45 percent figure, before plunging to a new low within a week.

Gallup tracks daily the percentage of Americans who approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. Daily results are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults, and have a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Trump's worst approval ratings come as heads of US intelligence agencies began testifying before a Congressional Committee Monday about Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

FBI director James Comey and NSA chief Admiral Mike Rogers are also facing probing questions from members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Trump's claim that the Obama Administration tapped his phone during the last presidential campaign.

But early Monday morning Trump accused the Democrats of cooking up the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. "Big advantage in Electoral College & lost", he said on Twitter.

