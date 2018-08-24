Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump geht Denuklearisierung in Nordkorea nicht schnell genug




24.08.18 19:45
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - US-Präsident Donald Trump geht die Denuklearisierung in Nordkorea nicht schnell genug - deswegen hat er am Freitag eine geplante Reise seines Außenministers abgesagt. "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula", schrieb Trump auf Twitter. Auch China könne dabei derzeit nicht helfen.



Gleichzeitig schickte der US-Präsident aber auch schmeichelnde Worte nach Nordkorea: "Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!", schrieb Trump weiter.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

Bitte warten...