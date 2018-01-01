Trump droht Pakistan mit Einstellung von US-Hilfsgeldern

WASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - US-Präsident Donald Trump hat Pakistan mit der Einstellung von Hilfsgeldern gedroht. "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.

Außerdem äußerte sich der US-Präsident erneut zu den Protesten in Iran: "Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE", schrieb Trump auf Twitter. Bei den anhaltenden Protesten sind nach Angaben des iranischen Staatsfernsehens mindestens 12 Menschen ums Leben gekommen.

Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur



