Trump Wins Support For GOP's Obamacare Replacement Bill

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump touted his ability to win support for the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare after a meeting with several conservative lawmakers on Friday.





After meeting with members of the Republican Study Committee, Trump said everyone at the meeting had agreed to vote in favor of the bill.

"We are doing some incredible things. I want everyone to know I'm 100 percent behind this," Trump said. "And I also want everybody to know that all of these 'nos,' or potential 'nos,' are all 'yeses.' Every single person sitting in this room is now a 'yes.'"

Trump claimed that the press has not been speaking properly about the GOP's health care proposal, reiterating his accusation that it is "fake news."

RSC Chairman Mark Walker, R-N.C., said the decision to support the plan came after an agreement on changes to the legislation.

Walker indicated the changes relate to Medicaid block grants to states as well as adopting work requirements for Medicaid.

"So we're excited about it today, and that's why we've come today to celebrate the American Health Care Act and moving forward with a 'yes,'" Walker said.

However, responses to the comments at the meeting suggest that Republicans have still not won over all conservative lawmakers.

The House Freedom Caucus posted to Twitter to indicate they still opposes the Republican replacement bill in its current form.

