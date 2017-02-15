Trump Wavers On Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Signaling a potential shift in longstanding U.S. policy, President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that a two-state solution is not necessary to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump indicated he would support a solution that the two sides can agree upon.

"I'm looking at two state and one state. And I like the one that both parties like," Trump said. "I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

Previous administrations have called for the creation of a Palestinian nation alongside Israel as an important part of the peace process.

Responding to a question about the two-state solution, Netanyahu said he was focused on substance rather than labels.

Netanyahu reiterated his position that a peace deal would require Palestinians to recognize the Jewish state and for Israel to retain overriding security control over the West Bank.

The prime minister's visit to the White House comes as Trump looks to improve relations with Israel, which become strained under President Barack Obama.

Trump and Netanyahu signaled common ground on preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and combating the rising tide of radical Islam.

However, in a potential area of disagreement, Trump suggested he would like to see Israel hold back on settlement construction.

"I'd like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit," Trump told Netanyahu. "We'll work something out, but I would like to see a deal be made."

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

