Trump Warns GOP Could Lose Majority If Obamacare Repeal Fails

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a vote on a House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare looming, President Donald Trump traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday in an effort to shore up support for the bill.





Trump expressed his strong support for the bill in a closed-door meeting with the House Republican conference and warned that the GOP could lose its majority if the legislation is not approved.

"We have a chance to do something fantastic, to do something amazing," Trump said, sources in the room told Politico.

He added, "Many of you came in on the pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare. I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done."

Trump reportedly singled out House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who has been a vocal critic of the bill.

Following the meeting, the president told reporters he thinks the bill will ultimately pass in a vote expected on Thursday.

"We're going to have a real winner," Trump said. "It was a great meeting. They're terrific people. They want a tremendous health care plan. That's what we have, and there are going to be adjustments to it. But I think we'll get the votes."

At a subsequent press conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., thanked Trump for speaking to members and praised the president's efforts.

"President Trump was here to do what he does best, and that is to close the deal," Ryan said. "He is all-in-and we are all-in-to end this Obamacare nightmare."

He added, "All of us-the President, the House, and the Senate-we made a promise that we would repeal and replace this disastrous law. And we are going to keep our word."

However, despite the efforts of the president, a number of members of the House Freedom Caucus continued to express opposition to the bill.

