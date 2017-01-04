Trump Warns Against Releasing Terror Suspects From Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has warned against releasing any more terror suspects from the US detention camp in Cuba, but the White House says President Barack Obama intends to transfer more inmates out of the Guantanamo Bay military prison.





Obama has a few days remaining to take executive actions.

"There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield," Trump said on Twitter.

But later, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that he would expect, at this point, "additional transfers."

Obama had promised to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility after releasing the detainees or bringing them to fair trial during his second term.

But he later acknowledged that the deadline will likely be missed because of political and diplomatic hurdles.

After releasing more than 600 detainees, currently, 59 men are held at the U.S. naval base in southeast Cuba. The military jail was set up in 2002 by former president George W. Bush to hold terror suspects from around the world who are suspected of committing terrorist activities against the United States.

Five men charged with involvement in the 9/11 attacks are currently facing the death penalty after trial by military commission. The government is also seeking capital punishment for a sixth Guantánamo detainee in another trial.

Due to the fact that the inmates are detained indefinitely without trial and some of them were severely tortured, this camp is considered as a major breach of human rights, but Trump is skeptical of potential threat posed by the release of terrorism suspects in GTMO.

