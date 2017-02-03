WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has promised to "totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment which deprives pastors who endorse candidates of their tax-exempt status.





Under the 1954 legislation named after Lyndon Johnson, churches, charities and other non-profit organizations are prohibited from taking a position with respect to political candidates, and participating in any political campaign.

Those who violate the rule will not be eligible for tax-exemption.

Speaking at National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Hilton Thursday, the President said he will get rid of, and totally destroy, the Johnson Amendment and "allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution."

Trump doesn't have the power to abolish the amendment, which would require action by Congress.

Trump, who received support from evangelical Christians for his White House win, declared that religious freedom is under threat in the United States. He vowed that his administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in the US. "America must forever remain a tolerant society where all faiths are respected, and where all of our citizens can feel safe and secure," he added.

On a different note, Trump reminded that the world is under serious threat in so many different ways. "We're going to straighten it out. When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. It's time we're going to be a little tough, folks. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not going to happen anymore," he told the prayer meeting.

