Trump Viewed More Favorably Following Inaugural Address

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following an inaugural address that was widely viewed positively, the results of a Morning Consult/Politico poll showed a notable improvement in President Donald Trump's favorability rating.





The poll found that 49 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from 46 percent just before his inauguration.

Forty-four percent of voters still view Trump unfavorably, but that is down from 48 percent in the previous survey.

Morning Consult said the seven-point net swing is one of the biggest spikes in favorability since Trump's election on November 8th.

The improvement in Trump's favorability rating may partly reflect a positive reaction to the new president's inauguration speech.

Forty-nine percent of voters described Trump's speech as "excellent" or "good," while just 23 percent viewed his speech as "poor."

Trump's pledge to lead an administration that puts America first had a positive reaction among 65 percent of voters.

Fifty-one percent of voters described Trump's speech as "optimistic," 46 percent said it was "presidential" and 44 percent said it was "inspiring."

The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 1,992 registered voters was conducted January 20th through 22nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM