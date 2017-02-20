Erweiterte Funktionen

Trump Tries To Clarify Remark About Sweden 'security Incident'




20.02.17 14:33
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump tried to clarify through social media his reference to a security incident in Sweden on Friday which actually did not take place.


Addressing a campaign rally Saturday, Trump alleged that something nefarious had recently taken place in Sweden.


After outcry, the president confirms he was referring to a Fox News story on immigration.


You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers and they're having problems like they never thought possible," the President said in Melbourne, Florida, as he listed parts of Europe hit by terrorist attacks.


With no such incident reported in Sweden on Friday, the remark ignited a social media firestorm, and Stockholm demanded a White House explanation.


Trump tried to explain on Twitter Sunday by saying, "My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden." without making clear when did it happen.


The Swedish Embassy responded to it by tweeting, "We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,90 € 101,35 € 0,55 € +0,54% 20.02./15:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006599905 659990 103,95 € 71,15 €
Tradegate (RT) 		101,751 € +0,38%  15:37
Hannover 101,88 € +0,54%  08:03
Xetra 101,90 € +0,54%  15:31
Stuttgart 101,875 € +0,47%  15:30
Düsseldorf 101,70 € +0,28%  08:15
Hamburg 101,60 € +0,27%  12:33
Berlin 101,60 € +0,25%  08:00
München 101,64 € +0,20%  12:22
Frankfurt 101,50 € -0,10%  13:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 107,26 $ -1,95%  17.02.17
