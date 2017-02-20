Trump Tries To Clarify Remark About Sweden 'security Incident'

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck KGaA":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump tried to clarify through social media his reference to a security incident in Sweden on Friday which actually did not take place.





Addressing a campaign rally Saturday, Trump alleged that something nefarious had recently taken place in Sweden.

After outcry, the president confirms he was referring to a Fox News story on immigration.

You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers and they're having problems like they never thought possible," the President said in Melbourne, Florida, as he listed parts of Europe hit by terrorist attacks.

With no such incident reported in Sweden on Friday, the remark ignited a social media firestorm, and Stockholm demanded a White House explanation.

Trump tried to explain on Twitter Sunday by saying, "My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden." without making clear when did it happen.

The Swedish Embassy responded to it by tweeting, "We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies."

