Trump To Visit St. Andrews For 'listening Session On School Choice'

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, US President Donald Trump will be in Orlando, Florida, for a series of important events highlighting his educational agenda.





He will be visiting St. Andrews, a private Catholic school in Pine Hills, where he is expected to drop in on a few classrooms to speak to children, as well as meeting with parents, teachers, and administrators.

Trump will attend a "listening session on school choice" at St. Andrews, a Notre Dame ACE Academy, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

She told reporters that education, as was noted in Tuesday night's State Of the Union address, is a top priority for the President. He is determined to provide choice for every parent, and opportunities for every child, regardless of their zip code, Spicer said.

Florida's tax credit scholarship program helps many of the children in the area who cannot afford a private school to attend.

Trump signaled that he would like to see similar programs expanded to private schools, but critics say such programs gut public schools.

In his address to Congress Tuesday, Trump called upon members of both parties to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children. "These families should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school that is right for them," he told the Congressmen.

After the Orlando tour, Trump will be spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. It will be the fourth presidential trip to his favorite resort in Palm Beach.

