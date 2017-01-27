Trump To Speak With Putin By Phone On Saturday

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Saturday in the first conversation between two leaders since Trump took office.





White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will speak with Putin as well as the leaders of France and Germany.

"Getting the most out of the 1st full week- tomorrow @potus will speak by phone with leaders of France, Germany and Russia," Spicer said in a post on Twitter.

The phone call with Putin comes as Trump has expressed optimism about improved relations with Russia and suggested he is open to lifting sanctions on the country.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News the issue of sanctions would be on the table during the phone call.

"All of that is under consideration, and certainly in addition to improving relations with different foreign leaders and their nations around the globe," Conway said in the interview on Friday.

However, the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russia has drawn considerable criticism from some lawmakers such as Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.

Responding to the news of the call, McCain said he hopes Trump puts an end to the speculation that he is considering lifting sanctions and "reject such a reckless course."

"If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," McCain said in a statement.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM