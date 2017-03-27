Trump To Sign Order Repealing Obama Plan To Curb Global Warming: EPA Chief

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump will sign a new executive order this week, which will revoke his predecessor's policy aimed at curbing global warming.





This was disclosed by Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, in a weekend interview.

The Clean Power Plan, introduced by the Obama administration in 2015, restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired U.S. power plants.

The environmental regulation is under judicial review after coal-friendly Republican-led states and more than 100 companies challenged it.

Talking on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, Pruitt made it clear that Trump plans to bring back coal-mining jobs and bring down electricity rates for consumers.

The Paris climate accord, an international agreement signed in Paris in late 2015, is unfair to the U.S., according to him.

It benefited China and India, despite being the world's leading producers of carbon dioxide like the US, he added.

The former Oklahoma attorney general blamed the Obama administration for following "a very anti-fossil fuel strategy."

Scott Pruitt was nominated as the Environmental Protection Agency's administrator by Trump when he was serving as Oklahoma Attorney General.

"The American people are tired of seeing billions of dollars drained from our economy due to unnecessary EPA regulations," Pruitt said in a statement on his namination.

An outspoken critic of Obama's climate change policies, Pruitt is skeptical of widely-accepted greenhouse gas science.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM