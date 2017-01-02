Trump To Repeal Obama's Several Executive Orders: Spokesman

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.01.17 16:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump would sign a series of executive orders to repeal many regulations and actions taken by the Obama administration during its last two terms.


Trump is planning to do many big things after being sworn in as president on January 20, his communications director Sean Spicer said in an interview to ABC News.


"It's going to be not one big thing. It's going to be many big things. He would immediately sign a series of executive orders to repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation," Spencer said.


He was replying to a question what "one big thing" the public should expect from the Republican President after assuming office.


To another question, the Trump spokesman replied that his boss will continue using Twitter.


"I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation."


Spencer also confirmed that senior officials leaving government to become lobbyists will be banned for five-years, while those who wants to serve a foreign government will face a lifetime ban.


The New York billionaire's style of announcing major policy statements over Twitter had been controversial.


