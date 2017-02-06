Trump To Discuss Key Issues With NATO Leaders During Summit In May

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump will discuss key issues with other leaders during the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels in late May.





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that he had a phone conversation with Trump on Sunday evening, where they reconfirmed the importance of the Alliance in troubled times.

They reviewed progress on the fight against terrorism and on NATO defence spending, and stressed the need for continued efforts to ensure fair burden-sharing among all NATO Allies. They also discussed the uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine, and prospects for a peaceful settlement. The Secretary General recalled NATO's consistent policy of strong defence and dialogue with Russia.

This was Stoltenberg's second phone conversation with President Trump since his election.

