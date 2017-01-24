Erweiterte Funktionen

Trump To CEOs: Auto Industry Has Too Many Regulations




24.01.17 22:01
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump met with the CEOs of General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Tuesday and assured to cut regulations and taxes to make it attractive for the auto makers to invest in the country.


Trump said his administration will curtail "unnecessary" environmental regulations and make it easier to build plants in the U.S., which he expects will boost manufacturing jobs.


"We're bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.," he said. "We're reducing taxes, very substantially, and we're reducing unnecessary regulations."


Trump has asked the auto giants to build more plants in the U.S. and hire more Americans into manufacturing jobs.


"We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants, many other plants, you're not being singled out . to have a lot of plants from a lot of different items built in the United States," Trump told executives Tuesday. "It's happening."


Trump had earlier warned to impose 35 percent tariffs on imported vehicle and has been heavy critique of on automakers decision to build plants in Mexico.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



