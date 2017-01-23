Erweiterte Funktionen
Trump To Begin "busy Week" Meeting With Top Executives To Talk 'make In America'
23.01.17 16:07
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump is set to begin his first full week in office focusing on jobs and national security.
In an early Monday morning tweet, Trump indicated that it will be a busy week "planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security."
"Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America," he added.
