Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee Next Thursday

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has revealed that he intends to announce his nominee for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 2nd.





"I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week. Thank you!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet from Trump comes a day after he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, to discuss his choice.

The announcement of Trump's nomination would come less than two weeks before the anniversary of the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump has indicated he intends to nominate a justice in the mold of Scalia, whose seat on the court has been vacant since his death.

Recent reports have indicated Trump has narrowed his list of potential nominees to three conservative judges appointed by former President George W. Bush.

10th Circuit judge Neil Gorsuch has been described as the front-runner, while 3rd Circuit judge Thomas Hardiman and 11th Circuit Judge Bill Pryor are also reportedly under consideration.

While Republicans have a 52 to 48 majority in the Senate, they would need the support of some Democrats to avoid a potential filibuster.

Democrats have suggested they would seek to block any nominee they consider outside the mainstream after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

