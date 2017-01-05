Erweiterte Funktionen

Trump Threatens Toyota With "Big Border Tax" If Plant Built In Mexico




05.01.17 20:57
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has once again threatened to raise taxes on a major automaker over its plans to build cars in Mexico for sale in the U.

S. market.


In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Trump claimed Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) would be forced to pay a "big border tax" unless its new Corolla plant is built in the U.S.


"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump tweeted.


Trump recently tweeted a similar threat to General Motors Corp. (GM) for sending a Mexican-made model of the Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers tax-free.


While the president-elect said Toyota plans to build the plant in Baja, the $1 billion Corolla factory is actually slated to be built in Guanajuato in central Mexico.


However, Toyota has announced plans to expand its existing plant in Baja to increase production of Tacoma pickup trucks.


(Photo: Gage Skidmore)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
