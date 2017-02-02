Trump Threatens To Pull Funding From U.C. Berkeley

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from the University of California at Berkeley after violent protests forced the cancellation of a speech by controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.





In a post to Twitter early Thursday, Trump accused U.C. Berkeley of restricting free speech by canceling the event.

"If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?" Trump tweeted.

The university canceled the event roughly two hours before it was set to begin, citing its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Yiannopoulos and those attending the event as well as those who came to engage in lawful protest.

U.C. Berkeley claimed the violence was instigated by a group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto the campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest.

The event was canceled after the masked agitators reportedly broke windows, started a bonfire, and threw Molotov cocktails and commercial-grade fireworks at police officers.

Yiannopoulos has received considerable criticism for comments described as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

U.C. Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said Yiannopoulos' views, tactics and rhetoric are profoundly contrary to those of the campus but reiterated the university's commitment to free expression.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM