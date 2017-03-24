Trump Targets House Freedom Caucus Ahead Of Healthcare Vote

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the House set to vote on a Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare on Friday, President Donald Trump took aim at members of the House Freedom Caucus that remain opposed to the legislation.





Trump has been working hard to win over members of the conservative group of lawmakers but has thus far had limited success.

In a post to Twitter, Trump argued the House Freedom Caucus would allow federal funding for Planned Parenthood to continue if they vote against the bill.

"The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!" Trump tweeted.

The Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act would cut off funding for Planned Parenthood for one year.

The tweet from Trump comes as he has demanded the House vote on the bill on Friday despite indications that the legislation lacks the support to pass.

"After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!" Trump said in a separate tweet.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney warned lawmakers on Thursday that Trump is prepared to move on and leave Obamacare in place if the bill fails.

"We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it's collapsing and it's failing families and tomorrow we're proceeding," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said following a meeting with GOP lawmakers.

However, CNN's latest whip count suggests the legislation still does not have the votes to pass, with thirty-one House Republicans either opposed to or leaning against the bill.

With Democrats expected to be unified in opposition, Republicans can afford only twenty-one defections in the House and are likely to face an even tougher uphill battle in the Senate.

Trump has warned Republican lawmakers that voters could punish them if they do not vote in favor of the legislation to dismantle Obamacare.

If a vote on the replacement fails, it could cast doubt on Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

