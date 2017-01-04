Erweiterte Funktionen

Trump Taps Wall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton As SEC Chairman




04.01.17 19:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to serve as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the presidential transition team announced on Wednesday.


Clayton is currently a partner with Sullivan & Cromwell, where he has represented Wall Street giants such as Goldman Sachs (GS), Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns.


A statement from the Trump transition team said Clayton would bring decades of experience helping companies navigate complex federal regulations to the position.


"Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law, and he will ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time," said Trump.


He added, "We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers."


Clayton would be the latest member of the Trump administration with close ties to Wall Street, joining others such as Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



