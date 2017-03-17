Trump: Talk To Fox News About Wiretapping Claim

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump sidestepped a question about allegations a British intelligence agency helped former President Barack Obama wiretap Trump Tower on Friday and suggested reporters speak to Fox News about the claim.





During a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump noted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was referencing a claim made by Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano.

Trump described Napolitano as a "very talented legal mind" and argued questions about the allegations should be directed to the former judge.

The comments from Trump come even though Spicer and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster have reportedly apologized to the British government for mentioning the claim.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May previously said the White House had offered assurances the allegations would not be repeated.

When asked about the allegations of wiretapping, Trump suggested he had something in common Merkel, whose cell phone was allegedly tapped by Obama.

Trump also discussed several other issues during the press conference, reiterating his support for NATO but once again calling on members to pay their fair share.

The president also denied that he is an isolationist and stressed that he is in favor of a trade policy that is both free and fair.

Asked about the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump once again expressed confidence that the bill will pass "pretty quickly."

Trump pointed to an earlier meeting with members of the Republican Study Committee during which several lawmakers were convinced to support the legislation.

