Trump Slams Democrats For Travel Ban Protest, Delaying Attorney General Pick




31.01.17 16:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a series of tweets, US President Donald Trump directed his anger at the Democratic Party over a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court protesting travel ban, and for delaying Attorney General confirmation.


"The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.," said Trump, who has been complaining against the Democratic Party delaying the confirmation of Jeff Sessions, his nominee for the post of Attorney General.


The President was irritated that only a handful of his Cabinet picks have been voted on, a dozen days into his presidency.


Only three of Trump's nominees - Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo - have been confirmed so far.


Trump's 17 nominees to head major departments or agencies are waiting to be confirmed. He blamed Senate Democrats for "obstructing" them.


Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for leading around 250 members of Congress, who staged a rally against travel ban on Middle East, in Washington.


"Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!," Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Monday night rally that drew more than a thousand protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court despite suffering from technical difficulties.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,84 $ 47,67 $ -0,83 $ -1,74% 31.01./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2473617023 A0MQV8 52,76 $ 32,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,50 € -0,59%  12:47
NYSE 46,84 $ -1,74%  17:41
Stuttgart 43,44 € -2,15%  16:41
Frankfurt 44,281 € -2,70%  09:02
Berlin 43,36 € -2,93%  17:40
München 44,655 € -3,85%  08:01
  = Realtime
