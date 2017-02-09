Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Signs Three Executive Orders On Criminal Justice




09.02.17 21:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warning of the menace of rising crime and the threat of deadly terror, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders related to criminal justice on Thursday.


Trump announced the executive orders as Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., was sworn in as Attorney General, the nation's top law enforcement officer.


"I'm signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America," Trump said. "These executive actions continue to deliver on my campaign promises."


The president said the first order directs the Justice and Homeland Security Departments to undertake all necessary and lawful action to break the back of criminal cartels.


The second order would create a task force on reducing violent crime in America, while the third calls on the Justice Department to implement a plan to prevent violence against law enforcement officers.


"It's a shame what's been happening to our great, truly great law enforcement officers," Trump said. "That's going to stop as of today."


