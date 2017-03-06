Trump Signs Revised Executive Order On Immigration

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on immigration on Monday as part of an effort to protect the U.



S. from terrorist activities by foreign nationals.

The revised executive order revokes Trump's previous order on immigration, which had been blocked by federal courts.

The new order temporarily suspends immigration from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Notably, the revised order removes Iraq from the original list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S.

A Department of Homeland Security official said the Iraqi government has provided assurances of increased cooperation with the U.S. on the vetting of its citizens.

The new order also exempts existing visa holders as well as current lawful permanent residents and green card holders.

"If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

A provision prioritizing religious minorities when considering refugee admissions cases was also scrapped in the revised order.

DHS Secretary John Kelly claimed the new executive order signed by Trump will make America safer and address long-overdue concerns about the security of the U.S. immigration system.

"We must undertake a rigorous review of our visa and refugee vetting programs to increase our confidence in the entry decisions we make for visitors and immigrants to the United States," Kelly said.

He added, "We cannot risk the prospect of malevolent actors using our immigration system to take American lives."

While Trump signed the original order with great fanfare in front of reporters, the revised order was signed in private.

