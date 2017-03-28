Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Signs 4 Bills Under CRA To Cancel Federal Regulations




28.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, President Donald Trump signed legislation to help eliminate unnecessary, harmful, and job-killing regulations, the White House said.


The President signed four bills under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), in one of the few times the CRA has been used to cancel Federal regulations.


House Joint Resolution 37 will roll back the "blacklisting" rule that empowers big law firms to get rich by suing American companies and workers who contract with the Federal Government.


House Joint Resolution 44 removes the Bureau of Land Management's "Planning 2.0" rule to prevent further centralization of Federal land management decisions at the expense of local citizens.


House Joint Resolutions 57 and 58 eliminate layers of bureaucracy that could have cost State and local school systems millions of dollars, while encouraging freedom and innovation in our schools.


