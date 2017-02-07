Trump Says US, Allies Will Defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has vowed that America and its allies will defeat radical Islamic terrorism, and will not allow it to take root in the country.





The Commander in chief delivered a strong message to what he called "the forces of death and destruction" while addressing Coalition Representatives and Senior U.S. Commanders at MacDill Air Force Base Tampa, Florida, Monday.

Despite a court order suspending a travel ban imposed on Middle East immigrants, Trump defended his Executive Order signed on 27 January by saying his government is up against an enemy that celebrates death and totally worships destruction.

"ISIS is on a campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world. Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11; as they did from Boston to Orlando, to San Bernardino. And all across Europe, you've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported and, in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it."

It was Trump's first visit as President to Central Command, which is responsible for an area covering the Middle East and Central Asia.

Later, in an apparent reference to legal hurdles in implementing his executive order banning immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries in the Middle East, Trump tweeted: "Courts must act fast!"

