Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Rips Polls Showing Disapproval Of Immigration Ban




06.02.17 15:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump shrugged off recent polls showing that a majority of Americans disapprove of his executive order on immigration, claiming that the results represent "fake news.

"


Trump compared the results of the polls about his immigration ban to those showing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton leading in the presidential race.


"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," Trump tweeted on Monday.


The tweet from Trump comes after a CNN/ORC poll showed that 53 percent of Americans oppose the president's executive order, while 47 percent favor the order.


A separate CBS News survey found that 51 percent of Americans disapprove of the order compared to the 45 percent that approve.


On Friday, a federal judge halted Trump's executive order, which bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspends the U.S. refugee program.


(Photo: Michael Vadon)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:59 , dpa-AFX
Trump Rips Polls Showing Disapproval Of Imm [...]
15:56 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
15:49 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:49 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Daimler AG (english)
15:48 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Kommunen fürchten um Einfluss in [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...