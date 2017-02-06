Trump Rips Polls Showing Disapproval Of Immigration Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump shrugged off recent polls showing that a majority of Americans disapprove of his executive order on immigration, claiming that the results represent "fake news.



"

Trump compared the results of the polls about his immigration ban to those showing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton leading in the presidential race.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," Trump tweeted on Monday.

The tweet from Trump comes after a CNN/ORC poll showed that 53 percent of Americans oppose the president's executive order, while 47 percent favor the order.

A separate CBS News survey found that 51 percent of Americans disapprove of the order compared to the 45 percent that approve.

On Friday, a federal judge halted Trump's executive order, which bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspends the U.S. refugee program.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM