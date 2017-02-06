Trump Reportedly Considering Prominent Critic For Key State Dept. Job

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neoconservative foreign policy insider Elliott Abrams is being considered by President Donald Trump for a top job at the State Department, according to media reports.





Politico and CNN both reported Abrams will meet with Trump on Tuesday to discuss serving as Deputy Secretary of State.

Recently sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly favors Abrams for the job, will also attend the meeting.

Abrams, currently senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, previously served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Both Politico and CNN said Abrams' appointment has been on hold for weeks as Trump's senior advisers, led by chief strategist Steve Bannon, debated whether he could be trusted.

Politico said the decision will be a test of Trump's willingness to accept members of the foreign policy establishment who opposed him.

Abrams questioned whether Trump was qualified to be commander in chief during the presidential campaign but was not seen as part of the "Never Trump" movement.

CNN said the possibility of Abrams at the State Department has been welcomed by several career diplomats concerned about the lack of diplomatic experience in the Trump administration.

However, CNN noted Abrams has a controversial past that could complicate his confirmation as the No. 2 official at the State Department.

Abrams disputed alleged humans rights abuses by Central American governments backed by the U.S. and was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress during the Iran-Contra affair.

