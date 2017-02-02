Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Questions "Dumb" Refugee Agreement With Australia




02.02.17 16:39
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following reports of a contentious call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a Twitter post from President Donald Trump has raised further questions about the future of a U.

S.-Australian refugee agreement.


Trump's tweet Wednesday night was critical of the agreement, which calls for the U.S. to resettle 1,250 refugees from Australia currently held at offshore detention centers.


"Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!" Trump tweeted.


The post from Trump came after a Washington Post report said the president blasted Turnbull over the agreement in a phone call on Saturday.


Trump reportedly called the agreement the "worst deal ever" and accused Australia of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers."


The call came as Trump's controversial executive order on immigration raised questions about the future of the refugees, who are held at offshore facilities due to Australia's strict immigration policies.


Citing senior U.S. officials briefed on the exchange, the Washington Post said the call with Turnbull was expected to last an hour but was abruptly ended by Trump after just 25 minutes.


Turnbull told a Sydney radio station his conversation with Trump was "very frank and forthright" but claimed the president did not hang up on him and said the call ended courteously.


The official White House readout of the call said both leaders emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the U.S.-Australia relationship.


(Photo: Gage Skidmore)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
22:33 , dpa-AFX
DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
22:29 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...