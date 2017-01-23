Trump Promises To Slash Taxes, Regulations But Warns Of Border Tax

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump promised corporate executives he intends to slash taxes and regulations as part of an effort to bring manufacturing back to the U.



S.

In his first working day as president, Trump met with a number of business leaders on Monday, including Ford (F) president and CEO Mark Fields and Tesla Motors (TSLA) chairman and CEO Elon Musk.

"We're going to be cutting taxes massively for both the middle class and for companies, and that's massively," Trump said. "We're trying to get it down to anywhere from 15 to 20%, and it's now 35%, but it's probably more 38% than it is 35%."

Trump also promised to cut regulations by at least 75 percent but claimed that his administration would still be "just as protective of the people."

The new president also warned the executives they would face a "major border tax" if they move production overseas.

"I just want to tell you all you have to do is stay," Trump said. "Don't leave, don't fire your people in the United States."

